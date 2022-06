Category: World Published on Monday, 06 June 2022 09:02 Hits: 6

Kazakhstan's voters appear to have backed reforms that remove powers from the president and end privileges enjoyed by former leader Nursultan Nazarbayev.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/kazakhstan-voters-back-reforms-to-reject-founder-s-legacy/a-62037144?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf