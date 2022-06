Category: World Published on Monday, 06 June 2022 10:48 Hits: 9

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ryanair is requiring South African passengers to prove their nationality before travelling by completing a test in Afrikaans, a language used by just by 12% of the population that has long been identified with apartheid and the white minority. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2022/06/06/ryanair-forces-south-africans-to-prove-nationality-with-afrikaans-test