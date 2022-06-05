The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Liz Cheney reveals 'chilling' and 'well-organized' conspiracy behind Jan. 6

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) has called the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol a "well-organized" conspiracy.

During an interview with Robert Costa on CBS Sunday Morning, Cheney was asked if she believed that the events of Jan. 6 amounted to a conspiracy.

"I do," Cheney revealed. "It is extremely broad. It's extremely well-organized. It's really chilling."

She added that she was troubled by "how broad this multi-pronged effort was."

Cheney said that parts of the Republican Party had become a cult of personality surrounding former President Donald Trump.

Costa wondered why House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) continues to support Trump after he incited a riot at the Capitol.

"What keeps Kevin McCarthy close to Trump? Fear? Or something else?" Costa asked.

"I think some of it is fear," Cheney remarked. "I think it's also craven political calculation. I think that he has decided that, you know, the most important thing to him is to attempt to be Speaker of the House. And therefore he is embracing those in our party who are anti-Semitic; he is embracing those in our party who are white nationalists; he is lying about what happened on January 6; and he's turned his back on the Constitution."

Watch the entire interview below or at this link.

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2022/06/liz-cheney/

