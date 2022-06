Category: World Published on Monday, 06 June 2022 07:35 Hits: 6

The British prime minister is to face an immediate no-confidence vote, lawmakers within his Conservative Party say. Johnson has faced months of accusations over lockdown parties at his home and offices.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/uk-s-boris-johnson-faces-confidence-vote-after-partygate/a-62025886?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf