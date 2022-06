Category: World Published on Monday, 06 June 2022 08:32 Hits: 8

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Monday named finance minister and chosen successor Lawrence Wong as his new deputy effective next week, paving the way for him to become the city state's next leader. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2022/06/06/singapore-pm-appoints-finance-minister-wong-as-new-deputy-premier