Category: World Published on Monday, 06 June 2022 08:43 Hits: 9

IT HAS been alleged that the Education Ministry's recruitment of teachers through the Contract of Service (COS) 2021 was a scam, and lacked transparency with many not getting jobs as DG41 Education Services Officers. Is this claim true? Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/true-or-not/2022/06/06/quickcheck-did-teacher-recruitment-through-the-contract-of-service-2021-face-a-transparency-problem