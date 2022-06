Category: World Published on Sunday, 05 June 2022 22:37 Hits: 7

Russian forces fired five X-22 cruise missiles Sunday toward Kyiv, and one was destroyed by air defenses, Ukraine officials said. Four other missiles hit a train repair depot. Russia claimed it destroyed T-72 tanks donated from Europe.

