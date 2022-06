Category: World Published on Sunday, 05 June 2022 22:53 Hits: 7

Kenichi Horie of Japan became the oldest person (at 83) to complete a solo, nonstop voyage across the Pacific Ocean. But he's looking for his next challenge because he says "I'm still in the middle of my youth.”

