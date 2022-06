Category: World Published on Wednesday, 01 June 2022 12:30 Hits: 2

As monetary policymakers seek to tackle record-high eurozone inflation, they should not forget that financial stability and a faster green transition are crucial to price stability. Cutting green investments in order to push down prices in the short run will make the economy more vulnerable to climate-related shocks.

