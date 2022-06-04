'A shared crisis': Grandparents urge lawmakers to take action and embrace gun safety reform

Category: World Published on Saturday, 04 June 2022 16:28 Hits: 6

A group of concerned grandparents have come together in hopes of pushing lawmakers to take proactive steps toward gun safety reform.

On Friday, June 3, the organization Grandparents for Gun Safety held a demonstration Mill Creek Park in Kansas City, Mo. Speaking to The Kansas City Star, Jennie Anderson verbalized her concerns speaking from personal experience. Her nephew Javon Riley was killed as a result of gun violence at the age of 16.

“I wanted to be here to wear my orange for all of the lives that have been lost to gun violence,” Anderson said. “For the children, adults and for my nephew that have been killed, murdered."

Per the news outlet, the group's goal for the demonstration was to call "attention to the epidemic of gun violence in the United States as part of the National Gun Violence Awareness Day and the National 'Wear Orange' Weekend."

Anderson later added, “We’ve got to protect the children. We need to do more."

Judy Sherry, who founded Grandparents for Gun Safety, also weighed in on the increase in the need for gun safety. She also noted that more people appear to be aware of the problem and willing to acknowledge it in light of recent events.

“We’ve had enough,” Sherry said. “We understand that there are common ground gun reform that can be enacted that would not take away anybody’s rights, anybody’s guns — just some gun reform that would keep guns out of the hands of people who really shouldn’t have them.



“I believe that people are beginning to be very aware and I think soon, when the legislators realize that we also vote, they’re going to start paying attention,” she said. “No, I don’t have much hope right now for anything major happening. I wish I did.”



Mary Latenser also noted how politicization has also contributed to the hindered efforts to reform gun safety.



“We have a shared crisis,” Latenser said.

