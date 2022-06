Category: World Published on Saturday, 04 June 2022 22:11 Hits: 6

Germany's Nations League draw in Bologna means they have still never properly beaten the Squadra Azurra in a competitive setting. Hansi Flick wants to see improvements in the next three games - and his players know it.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/hansi-flick-and-his-players-know-what-germany-were-missing-in-italy/a-62035872?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf