Category: World Published on Sunday, 05 June 2022 08:08 Hits: 8

PUTRAJAYA: A couple has been remanded to help in a bribery probe into claims that they received money totalling more than RM600,000 for the appointment of a transportation company for a government-linked company. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2022/06/05/glc-senior-exec-wife-detained-for-allegedly-soliciting-rm600000-bribe