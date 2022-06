Category: World Published on Sunday, 05 June 2022 08:14 Hits: 5

LONDON (Reuters) - Officials in British prime minister Boris Johnson's ruling Conservative Party expect a challenge to his leadership this week and have pencilled in a vote for Wednesday, the Sunday Times newspaper reported. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2022/06/05/uk-officials-expect-johnson-leadership-challenge-this-week--times