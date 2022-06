Category: World Published on Friday, 03 June 2022 12:05 Hits: 3

Following major shocks to global supply chains in recent years, it is not surprising that governments are groping for new policies to build more resilience and ensure a continuous supply of critical inputs. But abandoning free and fair trade is not the answer.

