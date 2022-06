Category: World Published on Friday, 03 June 2022 12:48 Hits: 6

It was not the West's far right or far left but rather its political mainstream and financial elites that helped to bolster the Russian president's regime. They pumped their assets into the Kremlin’s mafia-capitalist system and were corrupted in return.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/western-political-financial-elites-encourage-putin-russia-fascism-by-vasyl-cherepanyn-2022-06