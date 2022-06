Category: World Published on Saturday, 04 June 2022 04:04 Hits: 3

Saturday marks 33 years since Chinese troops opened fire to end a student-led protest at Beijing's Tiananmen Square. Public commemorations of the incident have been banned across mainland China.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/china-brave-tiananmen-protesters-will-not-be-forgotten-us-says/a-62031662?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf