Category: World Published on Saturday, 04 June 2022 07:49 Hits: 6

Nasson Joaquin Garcia, the head of the evangelical church La Luz del Mundo, pleaded guilty to three charges stemming from the abuse of three underage victims.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/us-mexico-based-megachurch-leader-pleads-guilty-to-child-sex-abuse/a-62031851?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf