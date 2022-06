Category: World Published on Saturday, 04 June 2022 07:57 Hits: 6

(Reuters) - A ship sent to load metal and ship it to Russia has entered the Ukrainian port of Mariupol, TASS news agency reported on Saturday, the second vessel to arrive in the southeastern city since Russia completed its capture last month. Read full story

