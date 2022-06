Category: World Published on Saturday, 04 June 2022 08:02 Hits: 6

BUKIT JELUTONG: Malaysia has seen about one million travellers arrive since it reopened its borders on April 1, says Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2022/06/04/malaysia-received-1-million-tourists-since-opening-borders-on-april-1