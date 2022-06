Category: World Published on Friday, 03 June 2022 15:27 Hits: 2

Albania's parliament is due to elect a new President on Saturday from the ranks of the ruling Socialist Party, which has not disclosed any candidates just one day before the vote takes place.

Read more https://balkaninsight.com/2022/06/03/air-of-secrecy-hangs-over-election-of-albanian-president/