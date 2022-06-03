The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

We Can't Jail Our Way Out of Poverty : San Fran. DA Chesa Boudin Defends Record Ahead of Recall Vote

We speak to San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin, who was elected in 2019 after promising to end cash bail, curb mass incarceration and address police misconduct. He now faces a recall campaign, with opponents blaming rising crime rates on his policies, even though sources like the San Francisco Chronicle report that crime rates have returned to pre-pandemic levels. Boudin says the recall campaign is spearheaded by wealthy donors, the real estate industry and Republicans who desire a conservative DA who will not hold police and other powerful actors accountable. Opponents who attack Boudin’s social justice reform without any of their own proposals “are a scourge to democracy,” says Boudin. “We don’t need to jail our way out of poverty or other social programs.”

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2022/6/3/chesa_boudin_recall_san_francisco

