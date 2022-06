Category: World Published on Friday, 03 June 2022 08:22 Hits: 7

Ukrainian forces have managed to stave off a furious Russian offensive in the key eastern city of Syevyerodonetsk, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said as Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine entered its 100th day on June 3, with NATO saying the conflict has become "a war of attrition” that has seen Russia fail to achieve its initial goal of a blitz victory.

