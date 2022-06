Category: World Published on Friday, 03 June 2022 06:24 Hits: 4

Emboldened by winning a temporary reprieve for Russian crude oil supplied by pipeline in the latest EU sanctions package, Orban successfully pushed for more. But it's Poland, not Hungary, that's getting the EU to unfreeze billions in withheld payments.

