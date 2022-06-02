Anatol Lieven on Why the U.S. Must Avoid a Permanent Crusade Against Russia over Ukraine

Category: World Published on Thursday, 02 June 2022 12:15 Hits: 10

Friday marks the 100th day of the Russian war in Ukraine, and the United States warns the war could continue for many more months. We speak with Anatol Lieven, senior fellow at the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft. His latest piece for The Atlantic argues that the U.S. is right to support Ukraine in its fight against Russia; however, without a clear strategy for peace and ending the war, the U.S. is at risk of repeating the mistakes made during the Cold War, when “containment of the Soviet Union in Europe was turned into a global crusade against communism.”

