The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Anatol Lieven on Why the U.S. Must Avoid a Permanent Crusade Against Russia over Ukraine

Category: World Hits: 10

Seg anatol ukraine war

Friday marks the 100th day of the Russian war in Ukraine, and the United States warns the war could continue for many more months. We speak with Anatol Lieven, senior fellow at the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft. His latest piece for The Atlantic argues that the U.S. is right to support Ukraine in its fight against Russia; however, without a clear strategy for peace and ending the war, the U.S. is at risk of repeating the mistakes made during the Cold War, when “containment of the Soviet Union in Europe was turned into a global crusade against communism.”

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2022/6/2/anatol_lieven_ukraine_cold_war

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version