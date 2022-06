Category: World Published on Wednesday, 01 June 2022 19:47 Hits: 2

New Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has led Australia's Labor Party back into power. Of the 30 ministers appointed to the new government, nearly half are women. Women also hold a record 10 spots out of 23 in core Cabinet roles.

