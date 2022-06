Category: World Published on Thursday, 02 June 2022 08:30 Hits: 4

After being awarded the right to host this year’s FIFA World Cup, Qatar pledged to implement sweeping labor reforms. But after making some progress, the country now seems to be backsliding, with migrant workers set to suffer the most.

