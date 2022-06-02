The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

What Biotech Innovation Needs

The rapid delivery of vaccines against COVID-19 has heightened everyone’s appreciation for biotech research and development, leading some governments to embark on a quest for “life-science sovereignty.” But to strengthen their capacity for medical innovation, policymakers will need to heed the lessons of past success stories.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/life-science-sovereignty-supporting-biotech-innovation-by-phillip-a-sharp-and-julien-patris-2022-06

