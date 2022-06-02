What Biotech Innovation Needs

Category: World Published on Thursday, 02 June 2022 10:00 Hits: 5

The rapid delivery of vaccines against COVID-19 has heightened everyone’s appreciation for biotech research and development, leading some governments to embark on a quest for “life-science sovereignty.” But to strengthen their capacity for medical innovation, policymakers will need to heed the lessons of past success stories.

https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/life-science-sovereignty-supporting-biotech-innovation-by-phillip-a-sharp-and-julien-patris-2022-06