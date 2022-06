Category: World Published on Thursday, 02 June 2022 05:53 Hits: 5

Legendary ballet dancer and choreographer Mikhail Baryshnikov has decried Vladimir Putin's "world of fear" in an open letter to the Russian president after Russia banned the website of a charity he co-founded to benefit Ukraine.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/true-russia-baryshnikov-putin-fear/31879687.html