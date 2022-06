Category: World Published on Thursday, 02 June 2022 08:46 Hits: 5

As food prices rose and war broke out in Ukraine, investors looking for a sure bet flocked into food commodities. The trend could be pushing prices up even further, with live-or-die consequences for the world's poor.

