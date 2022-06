Category: World Published on Thursday, 02 June 2022 08:50 Hits: 4

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Support for Sweden's ruling Social Democrats has risen to a third of voters as the public seeks stability amid the war in Ukraine, an official poll showed on Thursday, but a fragmented parliament may make it hard to form a government after a national election in September. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2022/06/02/sweden039s-ruling-social-democrats-gain-support-ahead-of-september-election