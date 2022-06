Category: World Published on Wednesday, 01 June 2022 20:33 Hits: 4

After deadly shootings on the subway and around the country, New York’s mayor wants to install gun detectors at select stations. Transit and police officials are interested, but have doubts about whether the systems could work to avert deadly attacks.

