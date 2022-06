Category: World Published on Thursday, 02 June 2022 07:43 Hits: 4

BIRN has awarded grants to 13 journalists, historians, artists and activists for projects exploring the archives of the International Criminal Tribunal for the Former Yugoslavia and domestic courts in ex-Yugoslav countries that dealt with war crimes cases.

