Category: World Published on Wednesday, 01 June 2022 14:30 Hits: 2

In recent years, China’s “great transformation” into the world’s largest economy (based on purchasing power parity) has become enmeshed in a deepening confrontation with the US and the wider West. This dynamic reflects an outdated Cold War mindset on both sides that is utterly unsuited to today’s global challenges.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/accommodating-china-great-transformation-by-andrew-sheng-and-xiao-geng-2022-06