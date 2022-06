Category: World Published on Wednesday, 01 June 2022 15:50 Hits: 2

At a recent summit to assess the European Union’s defense and security policy in response to Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine, the bloc’s leaders agreed that more pooled investment is urgently needed. With many of the necessary tools already in place, what is needed most now is the political will to follow through.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/eu-defense-spending-investment-pooling-by-josep-borrell-2022-06