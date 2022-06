Category: World Published on Tuesday, 31 May 2022 14:54 Hits: 3

It was clear at this year's gathering of business and political elites in Davos that the longstanding vision of a world without borders is no longer credible. Unfortunately, it was also clear that recognizing this basic truth is not the same as reckoning fully with past mistakes.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/deglobalization-and-its-discontents-by-joseph-e-stiglitz-2022-05