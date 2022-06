Category: World Published on Wednesday, 01 June 2022 07:59 Hits: 7

KOTA KINABALU: The launch of the Sabah State Education Fund (TPNS) on Thursday (June 2) will allow more Sabahans to get sponsorship to pursue higher education. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2022/06/01/sabah-setting-up-higher-education-fund-for-locals