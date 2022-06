Category: World Published on Tuesday, 31 May 2022 20:57 Hits: 3

The U.K. is celebrating Queen Elizabeth’s 70 years on the throne with pageantry and parties. But some in the Commonwealth are using the occasion to push for a formal break with the monarchy as a way to reconcile with painful legacies of colonization.

