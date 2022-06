Category: World Published on Tuesday, 31 May 2022 15:24 Hits: 2

Three months after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the war is falling into a familiar historical pattern. As both sides dig in deeper and become more invested in the conflict, it will increasingly become a contest that can end only one way.

