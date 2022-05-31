The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

The Failure Begins with Greg Abbott : Texas Lawmaker Demands Gun Control After Uvalde Massacre

Democratic Texas state Senator Roland Gutierrez, who represents the town of Uvalde, has been meeting with family members of victims from last week’s mass shooting and interrupted a press conference by Republican Governor Greg Abbott last week to demand a special session of the state Legislature to address gun violence. “The failure begins with Greg Abbott, who’s undergone seven or eight mass shootings in his tenure, and he’s done nothing but give greater access to militarized weapons,” says Gutierrez. “We have to take militarized weapons off the street, and if we’re not going to do that, maybe that’s a federal issue.”

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2022/5/31/roland_gutierrez_uvalde_massacre

