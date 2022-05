Category: World Published on Tuesday, 31 May 2022 08:37 Hits: 6

The future value chains of European businesses are being redrawn amid the war in Ukraine and the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2022 industry fair in Hanover could be an indicator of what's to come.

