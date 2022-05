Category: World Published on Tuesday, 31 May 2022 09:34 Hits: 8

Inflation in the eurozone has hit another record high, as the war in Ukraine stokes energy and food prices. Prices had already been increasing because of supply chain problems in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/eurozone-inflation-reaches-record-8-1-in-may/a-61983683?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf