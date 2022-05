Category: World Published on Tuesday, 31 May 2022 10:41 Hits: 8

COLOMBO (Reuters) - Sri Lanka wants farmers to plant more rice as part of plans to avert a severe food shortage, a top official said on Tuesday, as experts warned of a 50% drop in production that would worsen the impact of its already-severe financial crisis. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2022/05/31/sri-lanka-appeals-for-farmers-to-plant-more-rice-as-food-shortage-looms