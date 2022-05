Category: World Published on Tuesday, 31 May 2022 09:39 Hits: 7

The Turkish authorities violated the law several times when Taner Kilic, the former head of Amnesty International’s Turkish branch, was arrested and held in prison, the European Court of Human Rights ruled.

Read more https://balkaninsight.com/2022/05/31/european-court-turkey-broke-law-by-arresting-amnesty-campaigner/