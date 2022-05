Category: World Published on Monday, 30 May 2022 14:25 Hits: 4

Since 2008, the eurozone has faced a financial crisis, a sovereign-debt crisis, and a public-health crisis. With energy prices surging, it should now brace for another trial: an adverse and deeply asymmetric supply shock.

