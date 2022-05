Category: World Published on Tuesday, 31 May 2022 06:10 Hits: 7

Russian troops pushed closer to the center of the eastern Ukrainian city of Syevyerodonetsk on May 31, in a street-by-street battle with Kyiv's forces that has left most of the city in ruins.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/russia-severodonetsk-ukraine-fighting-zelenskiy/31876319.html