Watch: Fox News host 'goes rogue' — calls for gun control live on-air

Following the massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas — an attack that left 19 children and two teachers dead — Fox News and other right-wing media outlets have been pushing a Democrats-want-to-take-your-guns narrative. But Fox News host Arthel Neville had a different tone when, on Sunday, May 29, she covered President Joe Biden’s visit to Uvalde and called for gun law reform.

“As we’ve said before, prayers are not enough,” Neville told her guest Griff Jenkins. “We have to do something. We’ve got to get the lawmakers to do something. Now, the president is, you know, the commander in chief. This is happening on his watch, but he needs the help of Congress to get something done.”

Jenkins argued that Biden, following the Uvalde attack, was failing to unite the country — and Neville responded, “Excuse me. It’s not just about the president uniting, OK? It’s more than that.”

Neville continued, “It’s lawmakers who are stopping the unification. So, let’s be clear about that. Yes, this is happening on his watch. Yes, he is responsible. Yes, he campaigned on a united America. And, yes, he needs to do something about it, but he can’t do it alone.”

Neville is the daughter of veteran New Orleans R&B singer Art Neville of the Neville Brothers and the niece of singer Aaron Neville, who is famous for 1966 hit “Tell It Like It Is”

The Uvalde attack came only ten days after a mass shooting in a Buffalo, New York supermarket on May 10. That attack left ten people dead. In both attacks, the gunmen used AR-15-style semiautomatic assault weapons that they had purchased legally.

HuffPost reporter Josephine Harvey explains, “Republicans have been quick to blame everything from school architecture to mental health, lack of security, and even ‘wokeness’ for the country’s mass shooting issue, refusing to acknowledge that the one variable that sets the U.S. apart from its developed peers is its astronomical number of guns and the ease with which people can obtain them.”

Harvey adds, “Many Fox News hosts and pundits have offered similar explanations for the crisis. Last week, media watchdog Media Matters cut together a montage of at least 50 different solutions the conservative network’s personalities proposed in the wake of the Uvalde shooting. None of them were gun control.”

