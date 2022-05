Category: World Published on Tuesday, 31 May 2022 06:46 Hits: 6

The leader of South Ossetia, the breakaway region of Georgia, has scrapped plans to hold a referendum on joining Russia. However, a vote could still be held after consultations with Moscow.

