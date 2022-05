Category: World Published on Tuesday, 31 May 2022 08:14 Hits: 7

KOTA KINABALU: Pesta Kaamatan, which is widely celebrated throughout the state of Sabah, is symbolic of the harmony and unity among its people, says the Chief Minister. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2022/05/31/kaamatan-a-showcase-of-harmony-unity-in-sabah-says-hajiji