Category: World Published on Tuesday, 31 May 2022 06:05 Hits: 7

Award-winning Greek-Albanian Magnum photographer talks to BIRN about dual identities, immigrants’ presence in Greece – and the trauma of covering conflicts like Ukraine’s.

Read more https://balkaninsight.com/2022/05/31/enri-canaj-covering-a-war-like-ukraines-is-a-responsibility/