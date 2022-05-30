Dismantling the Fossil-Fuel Economy at Stockholm+50

Category: World Published on Monday, 30 May 2022 16:42 Hits: 4

If we have learned one thing in the 50 years since the 1972 Stockholm convention, it is that a future tied to fossil fuels is no future at all. To address the converging crises of climate change, biodiversity loss, and plastic pollution, participants at the upcoming Stockholm+50 conference must confront oil, gas, and coal head-on.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/stockholm-50-conference-must-tackle-fossil-fuel-industry-by-nikki-reisch-and-lili-fuhr-2022-05